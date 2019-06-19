‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Jed Wyatt’s Ex Claims They Were Still Dating When He Filmed Hannah Brown’s Season

Hannah Brown’s already dealt with quite a bit this season of The Bachelorette and it didn’t start off on the right note either when she found out Scott was dating someone up until the night they first met. Now, Jed Wyatt — a guy who has a legit shot at getting down on one knee by the end of the season — his ex girlfriend is claiming that they were together when he started filming the show.

“The hardest part is that he ghosted me,” Haley Stevens said.

The Nashville-based musician says she and Wyatt were four months into their relationship when he left to chase after Brown’s heart.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A,” she told PEOPLE. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Wyatt did open up to Brown during their first one-on-one admitting that he originally came on the show for the wrong reasons, saying the show was just a “platform” for him. He never mentioned a girlfriend.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless,” Wyatt said on the show to Brown. “I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” Stevens admitted. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

He was truthful about that fact, but then he told Brown he was actually developing genuine feelings for her.

“He wanted a platform,” the 26-year-old admitted. “He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

Stevens says he was always prepared with answers if the topic ever came up with Brown, saying, “He was always so reassuring. He told me, it’s not real. It’s acting.”

She also revealed that the two went on a romantic trip to the Bahamas after The Bachelorette contestant found out he made the cast in February. According to Stevens, their trip together was when they both said “I love you” for the first time.

“He called me when he landed in L.A.,” she said of the last time they spoke. “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.”

It’s standard for every contestant to surrender their phones while shooting so no spoilers are released.

“I was following along on spoiler accounts,trying to figure out when my boyfriend was going to come home,” she said. “I bought a homecoming outfit that I was going to wear to maybe pick him up at the airport.”

“I was terrified that he would fall in love with Hannah,” she continued. “In the beginning I felt bad [watching the show] because I thought he loved me and was faking dating her. But then I thought, my boyfriend could be engaged to someone else. Seeing him kissing her for the first time was the worst day.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.