‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Takes off Ring After Confrontation, Fans Call Jed Wyatt a ‘Liar!’

Bachelorette fans were left brokenhearted after seeing the aftermath of Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt’s engagement in Greece. After Hannah discovered Jed had kept a previous relationship secret, the lies and the deceit led to an unexpected ending.

The episode began with Hannah deciding to give her final rose to Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron. The aftermath of the proposal, however, dove deep into the controversy surrounding Jed being with another woman until the night before he flew to Los Angeles to start taping for the ABC reality series.

When Hannah and her fiancé met on camera to discuss the scandal, Jed went into detail about the relationship, saying he never considered her his girlfriend despite taking trips together and being close to her family.

While he was on a trip with his ex, he said he was notified about joining the show and admitted to being interested in going on the show to promote his career and didn’t expect to truly fall in love on the show. He also admitted that he drunkenly said “I love you” to her but then after landing in Los Angeles he considered meeting Hannah the end of his previous relationship.

“I ended it in my heart but not verbally,” Jed said. Hannah admitted she was humiliated by the scandal, also showing him texts she received of girls at his apartment after their engagement.

The discussion ended with Hannah walking away from Jed for a second. Upon her return, Jed asked Hannah what he could do to move forward. Hannah asked him how he could have kept going on the show, knowing he had been in a relationship.

He then admitted that after the show, he went back to his old ways when he went back home. Hannah admitted she was confused when he told her he told his friends he “won,” rather than saying they had gotten engaged.

She admitted these mistakes left her feeling like she had made every wrong choice and he had ruined the whole process. She said she understood now why his family was hesitant.

“I want to be better for you and for me. I want to be someone that you’re proud of Hannah,” he said. “I’m not perfect.”

Despite his pleas, Hannah said “this is not what I said yes to,” before taking her ring off. Though she said “I don’t know” before the end of the package.

After reuniting onstage, Jed attempted to explain himself and Hannah said she wished him well, and that he will take the lessons and use them to be happy with someone else in the future. Jed also admitted he would always love her, but Hannah said holding back tears that their relationship would never be repaired.