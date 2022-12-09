'GMA's' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: What's Going on Behind the Scenes

While ABC investigates T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship, TMZ reported that the couple is still going strong. Some believe the GMA3 anchors have split after not being spotted together publicly since last week. The outlet said Robach and Holmes, according to sources connected to them, are still "very much together," but have chosen to maintain a low profile not to draw more attention to the situation. TMZ mentioned that Robach was spotted walking her dog alone on Dec. 7 and shopping at a T.J. Maxx last weekend. In the meantime, Holmes has remained entirely out of sight since he was pulled off Good Morning America's third hour. Multiple outlets confirmed that ABC is currently reviewing Holmes and Robach's relationship to determine if they violated company policies.

In an editorial call on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin told employees that Holmes' consensual relationship with Robach was "not a violation of company policy." In order to address the romance between the two reporters, Godwin informed staffers that the two reporters would temporarily be sidelined from anchoring GMA3, a popular afternoon spinoff show of Good Morning America. Holmes' other alleged interoffice affairs may explain why Robach and Holmes' romance, disclosed on Nov. 30, has prompted an internal review. According to Entertainment Tonight, Holmes dated a former producer who left the show in 2017. A source told ET that he was also having an affair with a third woman who is no longer employed by the network. In both cases, the women were subordinates.

Lawyers will assess whether Robach and Holmes violated the morality clause, now the industry standard, ET reported. TMZ reported that some employees were upset that Godwin declared the journalists had not broken company policy despite anyone failing to look into the matter further. It has been four months since Holmes and Robach parted ways with their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. Their friendship and romance timeline is unknown, but speculation suggests it happened before their marriages ended. Recently, CNN's Don Lemon spoke out in support of the pair, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him, and I hope that he's OK. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support, and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper." There has been no comment from Holmes and Robach's coworkers on Good Morning America, such as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos.