Don Lemon Shows Support for 'GMA's T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Romance

Don Lemon spoke out in support of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on Tuesday night in the midst of their cheating scandal. Holmes and Robach have been quietly divorcing their respective spouses since August, and in the meantime, they've been carrying on an affair that has social media obsessed. Lemon said that he has "nothing but love" for the newly-revealed couple.

"I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's okay," Lemon told Entertainment Tonight at a gala in New York City on Tuesday. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they're okay and hope that they continue to prosper." When asked, Lemon also said that he hopes the pair will be put back on the air at Good Morning America soon.

"I hope so," he said. "And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give them a hug."

News of Holmes and Robach's affair broke last week when The Daily Mail published photos of them on a romantic getaway in upstate New York together. After a few days of viral posts and resurfaced videos, the morning show began on Monday with reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez sitting at the desk. They said that Holmes and Robach had the "day off," but according to a report by Variety, ABC News president Kimberly Godwin chose to pull them off the air.

Holmes and Robach have not broken any company policies, and they are not being punished with their time off the air. Insiders said that Godwin decided to "bench" them because they were becoming "a distraction" both to viewers and to colleagues. It's not clear what's next for the couple, but they have not been back on the air all week.

In the meantime, viewers continue to speculate about the timeline of events. Holmes and Robach have been co-hosting GMA3 for some time, and they have undeniable on-screen chemistry. Both reportedly began pursuing divorces from their respective spouses in August, but it's not clear if their relationship to each other was already going on at that point. A source close to them told ET that their romance has been going on "in secret for quite some time."

However all these events came about, it's clear that Lemon is prepared to give Holmes and Robach the benefit of the doubt. ABC News has not offered an update since Monday.