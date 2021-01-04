'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Reflects on 'Love' While Vacationing With 'Masked Dancer' Star Brian Austin Green

✖

Sharna Burgess was spotted out on vacation with Brian Austin Green, sparking some rumors about whether or not the two were in a serious fling. The two were seen on a trip in Hawaii staying at the Four Seasons Hualalai at the end of December. This also was the same place that Green married his ex-wife, Megan Fox, before their divorce. Burgess and Green haven’t confirmed anything but inferring from Instagram posts suggest the two are heading into the new year in loving spirits.

The Dancing With the Stars professional shared a sentimental post to kick-off 2021. Among her inspirational message was a line about new adventures coming into her life. “I see things coming into my world that I have been manifesting for a long time,” she wrote. “I believe that’s because I am finally ready for them. The Universe… she knows. She always has.” Further down in her post, Burgess, who returned to the ABC dancing competition after taking a season off following her Mirrorball Trophy win, said she is going into the year with no resolutions but she wants to continue focusing on things she can control like love. “Love for myself, love for my people and love for even those who haven’t got it for me,” she added.

A day before that went on her Instagram page, Burgess uploaded a shot of herself lounging outside the resort looking out into the sunshine-covered ocean. “First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime,” adding a heart in the caption. “Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go.” Over on his page, the Masked Dancer judge also posted a photo from Hawaii, a selfie that saw his caption read, “Aside from my kids, nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean.” A second photo from the trip went up to commemorate the new year, “Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again.”

Green had quite a rollercoaster of a year in 2020 due to his split from Fox. Drama spilled out when Fox, who now is in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, called Green out for using their three children to boost his social media clout. The former couple tied the knot in 2010 and have children between the ages of four and eight.