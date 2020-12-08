Brian Austin Green Seeking Joint Custody of 3 Kids With Megan Fox

✖

Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of his three sons with Megan Fox. In the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's divorce petition response obtained by Entertainment Tonight Monday, Green requested joint physical custody of their kids together — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. In Fox's own divorce petition, also filed on Nov. 25, she also requested joint physical custody, and both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Green did not request child support, but did request spousal support for himself and Fox, also requested that both parties pay their own legal and court fees. Fox did ask in her filing to terminate the ability for either Green or herself to be awarded spousal support, and the two differed on the listed date of separation, with Green listing March 2020 and Fox claiming November 2019 was when they split.

In May, Green confirmed on his podcast that he and Fox had been separated for months, but said there were no hard feelings moving forward as they navigate a co-parenting relationship. "I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working, then paths just kind of separate sometimes," he said at the time.

Fox has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met in March on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass ahead of the coronavirus shutdown. Kelly said on The Howard Stern Show recently that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," calling their meeting "for sure" love at first sight. The Transformers actress, meanwhile, has professed her dedication to her new man with a collarbone tattoo she debuted last month that reads "el pistolero," or "the gunman," which fans figured was a tribute to Kelly.

As for why it took Fox until last month to file officially for divorce, a source told E! News, "They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works and this was always her plan. As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays." Fox has previously filed for divorce in 2015 before asking the court in 2019 to dismiss her petition, years after the birth of the former couple's third child.