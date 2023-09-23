'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Reveal Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green! The DWTS pro and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum are officially engaged. Via People, the couple shared the happy news on Friday's episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Oldish. Burgess admitted they have actually been engaged for two months now. Green said he "did the thing" during a surprise birthday party that his now-fiancé hosted in June. "I was like, 'That's the perfect place to do it,'" Green shared.

As the party continued into the night, the actor told his former DWTS partner he had something to show her upstairs. While she thought something was wrong, she began feeling like, "This is a moment," once she was led into their bedroom. When Green called in his children, his 7-year-old son Journey River, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, was holding a red Cartier box. After taking the box from his son, he popped the question to Burgess.

Sharna Burgess confessed that she was completely surprised. What really made the moment all the more special, however, was that the children were involved. She and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first son together last year. Green also has two other sons with Fox and another son with ex-girlfriend and former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil. "I had this idea in my head that I wanted the kids to be a part of it because they're a part of everything," Green explained.

The two couldn't agree on how best to announce their engagement. While Burgess wanted a cool way to announce it, Green didn't think there was a reason to. So instead of trying to reach a "middle ground," Burgess said she "would rather live in our engagement and enjoy that instead of obsessing over what the right way to do this is. The right way will present itself when it's meant to." After sharing the engagement on the podcast, Burgess made it Instagram official. With a poem by Whitney Hanson playing in the background, the couples' hands, as well as those of the kids, cover one another. Of course, Burgess' is on top, showing off the beautiful ring.

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and made their Dancing With the Stars debut in 2021 for Season 30. Unfortunately, they didn't make it far. They came in 13th place out of 15. Luckily, their relationship made it far beyond the ballroom. Congratulations to the happy couple with this new chapter of their lives!