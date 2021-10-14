Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess want Dancing With the Stars fans to know that there’s no bad blood following their elimination. The couple was the first pair eliminated during Tuesday night’s double elimination, meaning they had to exit the stage first while the judges deliberated between saving Kenya Moore and Matt James, meaning they did not get a chance to speak on camera after their names were called as going home.

Burgess said she didn’t want fans reading into their abrupt departure, made more prominent by the fact that the couple didn’t do any post-elimination interviews. “I just want to clean something up real quick because I think this is said in a couple of press releases, we didn’t leave before press started, we did wait a good 30 minutes on the Zoom link greenroom waiting for everyone to do press,” Burgess said in the car with Green on Wednesday, via Instagram Stories. “But nothing came through to us, apparently there was a big mix-up with the Zoom links last night. And then we had to go to the people that were getting us out of our wigs and [makeup]. … There were people waiting for us to do that.”

Green interjected, “So we weren’t, like, salty and wanting to f-ing storm out of there.” Burgess continued, “No one is salty. Everyone in the competition is absolutely amazing and we are deeply grateful for our time on it.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Australian pro dancer were eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, along with Bachelor Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold. “Thank you so much, everybody, that supported us and voted for us and was there for us,” Green added. “It was really a great experience for us, not just with the people we met, but with the fans that supported us and just getting to dance with each other.”

Burgess gave a shout-out to Green’s kids with his ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. “We got to be a real-life prince and princess. We have some amazing costumes, we’re going to try and keep, the kids are going to absolutely love them,” she told her followers. “I can’t wait for them to see our Disney dances. And it’s all love and it is all good and we did not skip out on press. We’ve been talking about trying to do a Live [on Instagram] maybe later in the week, so we can do a little recap for you guys on our experience, and maybe take some of your questions if you want us to. … For now, we’re just going to enjoy each other today and enjoy not having anything to do rather than that.”