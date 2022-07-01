Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Celebrate Birth of Son Zane

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are celebrating the birth of their first baby together. Green, 48, and his professional dancer girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, Zane Walker Green, born on June 28 at 12:12, according to Green's Instagram post.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a black and white photo of the newborn holding onto his index finger while wrapped up in a blanket. "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ," he captioned the picture. Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram page, but added the caption, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Green is dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with actress Vanessa Marcil. He told PEOPLE earlier this month that his kids are "super excited" to welcome a new member to their family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green said. "[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Burgess told PEOPLE that she was impressed with Green as a father and is eager to watch how he bonds with his son."This is the easiest thing I've ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids," she said. "We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It's been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us."

The couple announced their relationship in January 2021 after Burgess posted a photo of them kissing on a balcony on Instagram. During their first public appearance in March 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight, "We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful."

As Burgess explained, she wanted to shout about her relationship "from the mountaintops," but also wished to keep it private."That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could," she said.

"It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that's where we are both at in our lives. I'm not really dating for fun, I'm dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside."Previously, Green was married to Megan Fox, with whom he split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage.