Brian Austin Green Accuses Ex Vanessa Marcil of Keeping Their Son From Him

Brian Austin Green isn't holding back when it comes to his issues co-parenting with ex Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor called parenting son Kassius with Marcil "difficult from the beginning" in Tuesday's episode of his Old-ish podcast, claiming that Marcil didn't accommodate his years of illness that made it difficult to see their now-21-year-old son.

Green co-hosts the podcast alongside current partner Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Zane Walker, and said that Marcil had made it "very difficult" to see Kassius when he was suffering from severe vertigo following their 2003 split. "Those years that he wasn't able to go see Kassisus, Vanessa made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him," Burgess said. "Instead, she painted him as an absent father who chose not to be around for him. And I'm sure that information was fed to Kass, and I can't imagine how damaging that was for him."

While Marcil has claimed that she raised her son as a solo mom, Green said she knew how ill he was at the time, having to relearn to walk and talk "like a stroke survivor" would. "To then find out after the fact that at the point when I started getting better, that she then was painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time, when the reality was I was dealing with such brain fog in what I was going through," he continued.

"It would've meant so much if Vanessa had decided 'Hey, I'm going to make sure while you're going through this that your son can still get to your house and see you,'" the Knots Landing alum added. "That would've just made an incredible difference in the situation. But that's not what went down, that's not how it happened."

Green would go on to marry Megan Fox in 2010 before their eventual 2020 split, and the two have been "incredibly fortunate" co-parenting sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, on good terms. "We coparent really well together," he said. "When we need to, we communicate really well, we are open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy environment as they can be in."