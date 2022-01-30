Britney Spears Doesn’t Mince Words in Latest Slam Against ‘Scum’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Since Jamie Lynn Spears doesn’t appear to be listening, Britney Spears once again took to Instagram to call out her sister for her new book. Jamie Lynn released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said earlier this month, and Britney has accused her sister of capitalizing on her fame and the horrors that she experienced under the 13-year conservatorship. Britney has lashed out at Jamie Lynn In the past, but she seemed to want to bury the hatchet after referring to her as a “scum person.”

However, that peace was temporary, and Britney took to Instagram again to share her feelings about her sister’s exploitation. She posted two clips from The Real and The Talk where the hosts were discussing why Jamie Lynn chose to publish this book, especially now, and Britney agreed with their assessments.

“National best seller ???? DUH…. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! ” Spears wrote. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls— !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!”

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all!!!” Spears concluded. “The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh— but your f—ing lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!”

Spears has been speaking out against her sister as Jamie Lynn does press for Things I Should Have Said. The Grammy winner called Jamie Lynn “a selfish little brat” in an Instagram post, saying that she deserved more than just to be beaten with a purse by their mother, as the Sweet Magnolias alum alleged in a recent interview. “She should have WHIPPED YOUR A-,” Britney wrote. “Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end … she worshipped you too much.”

Britney’s lawyer also sent a cease and desist to Jamie Lynn prior to the book’s release, but the former Nickelodeon star’s attorney fired back a letter claiming the initial complaint “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” and that Jamie Lynn had painted Britney as a “kind, supportive and a protective sister” in the book.