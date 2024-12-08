Barry Keoghan Says His Family Is Being Harassed at Their Homes in Wake of Sabrina Carpenter Breakup

Barry Keoghan has taken the step of addressing fans and pleading with them to treat him and his family respectfully in the wake of his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn and Dunkirk actor posted a message to social media after deleting most of his accounts, noting that the backlash may have gone too far.

“I can only sit and take so much,” Keoghan writes. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond too [sic]. I have to respond now because it’s gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

He notes that some even allegedly went knocking on his “grannies” door and how other comments targeted his looks, character and much worse.

“[Absolute] lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” the actor continues. “Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine [sic] baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.

“Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy,” he continues. “I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all.”

Keoghan and Carpenter were first linked in 2023, appearing together on the Met Gala red carpet and Keoghan later appearing the video for Carpenter’s “Please, Please, Please.”

He even gushed over their relationship in November during an interview with The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM. “I don’t know anybody who works as hard, you know, I’m in awe of her. Watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets, you know. Especially being on that music video just, she knows the vision, she knows what she wants,” he said.

And now they’re broken up, with nary a word outside of this plea for civility. Anything else is speculation, but the question is that what fans will want to believe.