Britney Spears Grabs $15M Book Deal for Tell-All Following Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears has nabbed a $15 million book deal for a tell-all following the end of her conservatorship drama. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old pop star has inked a contract with Simon & Schuster to write a detail-spilling memoir about her life, career, family and her controversial conservatorship. The publisher won the deal with Spears after a multitude of companies vied for the contract, per an insider, who added that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” Notably, Spears’ sister Jaime Lynn recently released her own tell-all, but has faced some criticism over various details addressed in the book.

Spears’ book deal comes just over three months after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears’ father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter’s conservatorship over the years. “I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears’ conservator. “He took a salary from the estate,” the lawyer claimed. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”

The court battles keep rolling for the Spears family, however. Variety recently reported that Jamie filed legal documents petitioning the court to “confirmation, authorization and direction” for Spears’ estate to pay the attorneys who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. Throughout the 13-year conservatorship, Spears was legally required to pay all of Jamie’s legal bills, including when she fought him in court to have her conservatorship dissolved.