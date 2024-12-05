Star Wars actress Philicia Saunders traded her galactic roots for a Bridgerton-themed fantasy as she tied the knot with Jodan Wilson on Nov. 10.

The actress, who played Tabala Zo in the 2015 film Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, married her voice actor husband at the Ebell Club Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., according to The New York Times, bringing her love for the Regency era into her special day.

“I would always watch movies like Shakespeare in Love and I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, I would love to wear a nice corset and a beautiful big skirt,’ but someone that looks like me won’t be anywhere in that time period unless she’s a servant,” she told the outlet. “Bridgerton came out and it turned that stereotype on its head. You could see yourself in those spaces.”

Saunders embraced her inner Bridgerton wearing a Vivienne Atelier Bridal gown featuring a ballgown silhouette, while Wilson matched her energy in a burgundy tuxedo for the wedding before changing into a Regency-style coat for their reception and first dance. Their couple’s first dance was another romantic aspect of their theme, beginning with Wilson kissing his new bride’s hand before they waltzed around the ballroom with choreography from Bridgerton.

The couple’s elaborate theme was a nod to their love of dressing up in costumes for conventions and Renaissance Faires, which was one of the many things that brought them together when they met working at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot company.

“It’s about not letting go of your inner child and just enjoying the things that make you happy,” Wilson explained. It was an anime character Wilson had on his T-shirt that first bonded him with Saunders, and after the voice actor asked her on a date in 2022, the two were quick to fall head over heels with one another.

Just over a year after their first date, Wilson popped the question on a trip to Tarzana, Calif., with their loved ones watching from an iPad. Saunders recalled, “It was an easy yes.” She added to NYT, “Finding a nerd was something I’ve always wanted in a partner. … He’s charismatic, he’s funny, I love his smile. When he’s happy and energetic, it’s very contagious.”

In the couples’ vows, Saunders gushed, “You have helped me discover the best version of myself, a journey that I have been on my entire life,” with Wilson telling his bride, “You encourage me to reach higher than I thought I could reach every day.”