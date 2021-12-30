Dakota Johnson Opens up About Her ‘Private’ Relationship With Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have been a couple since 2017, but they are notoriously private about their relationship and keep their romance out of the press. In a new interview with Elle UK to promote the release of her new Netflix film, The Lost Daughter, Johnson opened up briefly about their relationship and how they keep things lowkey.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson explained, choosing not to reveal any details. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.” The couple has kept rather tight-lipped about their relationship, quietly supporting each other at a handful of red carpet events and concerts, but the actress told Tatler in 2018 that Martin made her “very happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chris is head over heels,” a source told Us Weekly in 2018, and there have been persistent engagement rumors ever since. “Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” the Us Weekly insider claimed. “He likes creative types so it makes sense that he dates actresses. That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.”

Johnson was Martin’s first high-profile relationship following his “conscious uncoupling” with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016. The former couple shares two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, and are committed to peacefully co-parenting. Paltrow gushed about Johnson to Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, explaining that while it might be unconventional, they have a really great relationship.

“I love her,” Paltrow said about Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Since 2020, the couple has been getting even more serious. Engagement rumors began to swirl on December when Johnson was seen sporting a massive emerald ring on a very important finger, leaving people wondering if they would be tying the knot sometime soon.

Martin and Johnson also dropped millions on a mansion in Malibu in January 2021, which they are planning on “making it their primary residence,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are really thrilled and happy with their purchase” and “very excited to move in” together.