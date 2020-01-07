Gwyneth Paltrow Opens up About Her ‘Love’ for Ex-Husband Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Years after they consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but kind things to say about her ex-husband, Chris Martin, as evidenced by her new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. But, she doesn’t just have something nice to say about her ex, she also couldn’t help but gush over Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

“I love her,” Paltrow told the magazine about Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

“I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?” she continued. “There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

The Iron Man star then went on to address her positive relationship with Martin. And as for that relationship, Paltrow describes it as one that is ever-changing and developing, particularly because they share two children together: 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses.

“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar, touching upon the former couple’s now-iconic break-up line. “It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do.”

While their relationship is in a great place today, Paltrow noted that navigating their split wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now,” Paltrow continued. “We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”

Paltrow and Martin originally split back in 2014. At the time, the pair announced the news on the GOOP website under the headline, “Conscious Uncoupling,” as PEOPLE noted.

“We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner,” they wrote in a statement.

Since their split, Paltrow has moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she married in September 2018.

As previously detailed, Martin has moved on with Johnson, whom he has been dating on and off for about two years. Just like Paltrow said, she clearly enjoys a positive relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend. In October 2019, she even wished the 50 Shades of Grey actor a happy birthday with a lovely message on Instagram in which she called her an “absolute gem.”