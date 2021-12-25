Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reveals When Band Will Stop Making Music

In news that rocked social media this week, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin confirmed the band — consisting of Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland — will stop making music very soon. While chatting with the BBC for a Christmas-themed show, Martin revealed the band will head into retirement in 2025. In the admission shared with British host Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2’s morning show, Martin was asked if there was a time the band would ever just “stop,” to which he replied there was.



“Well, I know – I can tell you,” he replied haltingly. “We’re going to do – I think we have three more – our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that we’ll only tour — and maybe we’ll do some sort of collaborative things or — but the Coldplay catalog as it were, finishes then.”

According to the BBC, Whiley told her fellow radio DJ Zoe Bell that Martin, who is often “disarmingly honest” in their interviews, is also “never quite sure if he’s joking or being deadly serious.” Yet, the 44-year-old’s comments are consistent with remarks he made amid the band’s ninth studio album release, Music of the Spheres, telling NME they intended to make 12 albums and then stop. “It’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing,’” he said at the time. When probed further on the response, Martin replied, “I don’t think that’s what we’ll do. I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

Coldplay broke out onto the scene in 2000 with the smash hit, “Yellow” and has since sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won seven Grammy Awards since their debut, Parachutes. Originally signed to Parlophone in 1999 when the label was under EMI, the band made their way to several labels through acquisitions and finally joined Warner Music Group’s Atlantic in 2014 ahead of their album Ghost Stories. However, Variety reported earlier this year the band “extended its deal with Warner Music Group via a new long-term agreement with Parlophone and Atlantic Records,” meaning their last three albums will be with WMG.