Netflix Sitcom Releases Anticipated Season 3 Teaser Trailer Ahead of Final Episodes

Almost three years following its Season 2 international release on Netflix, the Channel 4 production of Derry Girls has revealed its first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated final season, hinting big trouble (and good ol’ craic) for our favorite Irish teens. In the first look at Derry Girls Season 3 released by Channel 4, audiences get a glimpse of the quintet in the midst of some very serious allegations as they are apprehended most dramatically by law enforcement. With the series’ lead character Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) claiming the five have been set up, Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) caves in and shouts that the officers have her “full cooperation.”

The show, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2018 and made its foray onto the streaming giant in 2019 for residents outside the United Kingdom, has become an international phenomenon and one of the most binge-worthy series in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there is no official date of return revealed just yet for its initial premiere overseas on Channel 4, the trailer ends with confirmation that the show will premiere on the U.K. network in 2022. As of now, there is no set time or date for Netflix releasing Season 3, but it can be assumed the show will set its streaming premiere following the series finale on Channel 4.

Though Derry Girls Season 3 has been kept under wraps for the most part with filming delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, series creator Lisa McGee teased a potential romance between Erin and James (Dylan Llewellyn), admitting to Hello! magazine that she always thought he liked her. “But I think [James] maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll, it might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show. But I think the potential is there; it’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season, I’m not sure.”

Coughlan also hinted at some potential teases, telling Irish website her.ie that McGee talked her through the storylines ahead of shooting, and Season 3 promises to be “brilliant,” which also “doesn’t surprise” her much. As the series wrapped just before Christmas this past month, Coughlan — also known for her role on Netflix’s Bridgerton — posted a Polaroid photo to social media alongside co-star Orla McCool (who plays Louise Harland), describing her time with the show as “quite a ride.”

https://twitter.com/nicolacoughlan/status/1473376397326442505

As 2022 will mark the end of the series, McGee hasn’t completely ruled out the prospect of the main cast appearing elsewhere in other work. This past September, she mentioned how Derry Girls was a “love letter” to a place she came from and was constructed out of the people who shaped her. “It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us,” she wrote on Twitter. “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Derry Girls Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. and Canada — sorry, U.K. fans, though you can all still watch it on Channel 4. For more on all your favorite streaming shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.