Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumors While Wearing Huge Ring

✖

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is sparking engagement rumors after the actress was seen wearing a huge rock on that special finger. Johnson has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for the last three years and now fans are wondering if they plan on walking down the aisle anytime soon. According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old was seen wearing a huge emerald ring around West Hollywood while chatting on her phone earlier this month and now she's turning heads.

Over the last few years, the Hollywood pair have kept rather quiet about their relationship. During a 2018 interview, Johnson mentioned that she was "very happy" with Martin but that's about all fans have received from the pair. After the two took a romantic trip to Israel, they started making headlines for their sudden romance.

Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The two share two children together, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, and were married from 2003 to 2014 after deciding to go their separate ways. In 2018, Martin opened up and got brutally honest about their divorce admitting he felt "worthless."

"I was just like, 'I'm a mess,' really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth. Listen, I'm never going to moan — I'm grateful for everything — but it was pretty touch-and-go," Martin said at the time. During his Amazon Prime documentary, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, he said that he felt "completely worthless and nothing to anybody" just before his split.

During this rough patch, his bandmates, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, and their former manager, Phil Harvey, were worried for the talented singer. "Your mind can go to the worst-case scenario," Harvey said in the documentary, referring to Martin's mental state. "I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning, just to know he was OK."

Martin in agreement said, "It was a challenging period. It was a journey from ultimate loneliness to ultimate togetherness." The Iron Man actress then went on to marry Brad Falchuk and has continued to grow her lifestyle brand Goop. As for Martin, he seems to be as happy as ever with Johnson and now onlookers are hoping he'll have his chance at marriage again after seeing what looked like an engagement ring on her finger.