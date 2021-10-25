Riley Keough Thanks Dakota Johnson After Chris Martin Dedicates Coldplay Song to Late Brother

Riley Keough thanked Coldplay after Chris Martin dedicated his performance of “Yellow” at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night to her late brother, Benjamin Keough. The Zola actress also thanked Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who stars in Cult Following with Keough. Benjamin died in July 2020 at the age of 27, and Keough posted a tribute to him on Oct. 21, which would have been his 21st birthday.

“[Coldplay] dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at [We Can Survive],” Keough wrote, referring to the Audacy concert fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. ” I wasn’t ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise. And me love you [Johnson] and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video.”

During his stripped-down solo performance of “Yellow,” Martin mentioned Benjamin. “We’re playing this for our friend Benjamin Storm,” the singer said. “Wherever you are right now, we’re sending this song all the way to you.”

Last week, Keough, 32, shared a tribute to Benjamin on his birthday. Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. He had a history of depression and attempted suicide five to six months before his death, according to the autopsy. Benjamin was Lisa Marie Presley’s only son and the only grandson of the late Elvis Presley. Days after Benjamin’s death, Keough had his name tattooed above her collarbone.

“Today’s your birthday [Benjamin] you would be 29 today,” Keough wrote on Oct. 21, alongside a photo of Benjamin. “I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together. I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother.”

In an interview with The New York Times a year after her brother’s death, Keough described the past year as one where she felt “like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim.” She added that she struggled to get out of bed in the first four or five months after he died. However, she didn’t want to avoid her grief and became a death doula, a person who helps someone near the end of their lives. This “really what’s helped me, being able to put myself in a position of service,” she told the Times. “If I can help other people, maybe I can find some way to help myself.”

