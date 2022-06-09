Chaney Jones Wishes Kanye West Happy Birthday After Reported Breakup

✖

Kanye West's girlfriend has appeared to put breakup rumors about the couple to rest. West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has seemingly dispelled news that the couple split after four months of dating with a post on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she captioned a video montage of affectionate moments with the rapper on June 8. "Happy Birthday, baby, I love youuuuu."

Fans began speculating that West, 45, and Jones, 24, had ended their whirlwind relationship. Following the removal of all photos of the two from Jones' Instagram on June 7, rumors began to spread. Despite the speculation, the pair still follow each other on the social media platform.

(Photo: chaneyjonesssss@Instagram)

Additionally, in a comment on TMZ's post reporting the split, she directly denied the story, "Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it's his birthday."Jones also shared a video of the two on Wednesday with the caption, "Laughing with you is my favorite."

Page Six reported on June 7 that a source on West's side said West and Jones' relationship was "choppy" after their May trip to Tokyo but that their future was up in the air. "You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again," the source said. The "Jesus Walks" rapper was photographed seeing "Top Gun: Maverick" with model Monica Corgan over the weekend, prompting rumors of a breakup.

West and Jones were first romantically linked when she attended West's February Donda 2 listening party in Miami. Jones was spotted shopping at a Balenciaga store with the Yeezy founder the next day. She later verified their relationship after posting photos from an NBA "date night" and showcasing a tattoo of West's name on her wrist.

Fans noticed immediately after the couple's relationship went public that Jones looked similar to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian acknowledged the comparison and elaborated on her feelings during an April episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Amanda Hirsch asked reality star Kim Kardashian if West dating women who look and dress like her made her feel "weird." "No. I mean, I just want him to be happy," she said about the rap artist. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021. They have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After the couple split, West had a public fling with Julia Fox from January to February.