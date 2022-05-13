Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Makes Relationship Official With New Tattoo

✖

It looks like Kanye West and Chaney Jones are getting serious. Thursday, the model, 24, revealed what appears to be a tattoo on her left wrist of the word "Ye," which the rapper legally changed his name to last year. The tattoo reveal was subtle, but fans were quick to notice when Jones posed for a photo on her Instagram Story showing off her curves in a metallic two-piece and matching thigh-high boots.

Jones and West were first linked in February after being spotted together in Miami and jetted off to Japan last week for a vacation together. West was previously linked to Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, whom he met at the start of 2022, but the two went their separate ways around Valentine's Day. Just a few weeks later, West shared a photo with Jones on Instagram that he captioned with a black heart emoji. In the comments, Jones commented on the since-deleted photo, "My love."

(Photo: Chaney Jones)

Jones has been subject to a lot of comparisons to West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single by a judge in March. When Jones was asked if she saw a physical similarity to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after being dubbed a "Kardashian lookalike" by many, she told TMZ simply, "No not really." She added when asked about their conversations she and West might have about his ex, with whom he shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, "We don't speak about her."

Jones isn't the only one with some new ink. Earlier this month, Pete Davidson, who is dating The Kardashians star, stepped out sporting a new tattoo on his collarbone that many think is a reference to his girlfriend's kids. While the only photo anyone has gotten of the ink is blurry, people believe the set of letters to be "KNSCP," which could stand for the first initial of Kardashian and her four kids.

This wouldn't be Davidson's first tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend. In March, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that the Saturday Night Live star had inked "my girl is a lawyer" onto his body, referencing her passing the "baby bar" exam, which she did in 2021 after multiple attempts.