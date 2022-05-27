Kanye West Suffers Major Legal Loss Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

✖

As the ongoing dispute between Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian continues, the rapper has lost his renowned divorce attorney. The Blast obtained new legal documents which indicate that Samantha Spector, Kanye's divorce lawyer, has pulled out of the family law case.

The relationship between the lawyer and client had irreconcilably broken down, Spector stated. There is not much more information about why Kanye is losing his top lawyer, except that one of his other lawyers will handle the case for now. The documents list an out-of-state attorney from Pennsylvania who does not handle divorce cases. Kanye previously hired Spector after he complained Kardashian kept his children from him.

In February, the reality TV star claimed that she was under "constant attacks" after their split up in an Instagram Story. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she added. Kanye reacted angrily to Kardashian's remarks, saying, "What do you mean by the main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs."

During their public fight, Kanye has also alleged that Kardashian forced him to allow his eldest daughter North to use TikTok against his wishes. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the multiple Grammy-winning artist hired Spector to tackle the Kardashians on his behalf. It appeared that the former couple was cooperating and sharing custody. However, it seems the two are no longer on the same page, so he will have to negotiate with Kardashian by himself.

In early May, the Kardashian family won another potentially expensive trial against Blac Chyna, who sued them for defamation and conspiring to have her E! series Rob & Chyna canceled. She starred alongside Rob Kardashian on the program, which did not get renewed for a season 2. At the end of the trial, the judge threw out Chyna's specific defamation case against Kim and ruled that the Skims' founder did not make any defamatory statements against her. TMZ reported that Chyna asked for $40 million for the claim.