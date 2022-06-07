Kanye West Splits From Kim Kardashian Lookalike Girlfriend Chaney Jones

✖

Kanye West is a single man once again. TMZ reported that West has split from Chaney Jones, whom he has been dating for the past five months. West and Jones, who looks incredibly similar to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, were first linked in February.

According to sources connected to West and Jones, they broke up following a lengthy trip to Japan. It's unclear who was the one to call things off. The split news comes on the heels of reports that West was spotted at the movies with another woman. But, there's been no word yet on whether the rapper has officially moved on.

It seemed as though things were going well for Jones and West. In May, she was seen sporting a "ye" tattoo on her wrist. Additionally, they have gone on multiple trips together to Miami and, most recently, Japan. West caused quite the stir when he first went public with Jones, as she bears a major resemblance to Kardashian. In early February, she was even seen wearing an outfit that looked similar to one that the reality star wore in the past. Jones donned a black catsuit, knee-high boots, and wore her long hair down, which brought to mind Kardashian's Batman-esque People's Choice Awards outfit.

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in February. At that time, the pair were seen attending various Donda 2 events that West was hosting. They were linked together as West's relationship with Julia Fox was cooling off. A representative for the Uncut Gems star said, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together." Around the same time that West and Fox's split was reported, the rapper issued one of his many public pleas to his ex-wife.

"I don't have beef with Kim," he wrote in all capital letters, captioning a paparazzi photo of Kardashian and Davidson. "I love my family, so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family. I bought this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we'll be back together." While he previously made multiple statements about Kardashian and Davidson's relationship, he has since kept a lower profile. Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson appear to be going strong ever since they started dating in late 2021.