✖

Cardi B opened up about her divorce from Offset on Friday in a frank discussion on her Instagram Live stream. The rapper has not addressed the split since Tuesday, when she quietly filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, though fans thought they understood why she had taken that step. On Friday, she said she was simply "tired of f—ing arguing" with Offset.

"I wanted to let y'all know I have shed not one tear," Cardi B told her fans this weekend. Her marriage to Offset has been plagued with both rumors and confirmed accounts of his infidelity, though Cardi repeatedly made efforts to reconcile with him for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter. "Ever single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f—ed up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of s—," she said. "This time, I wasn't crying."

"You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before," she went on. "It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f—ing complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls—."

Cardi said that the split was more about her exhaustion with the patterns in her marriage than about one incident in particular. She said that their arguments became too repetitive, and "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

"Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart," she went on. "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man... sometimes you're just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave."

Cardi B's relationship with Offset has been one of public turmoil for years, spawning some famous moments such as her performance of "Be Careful" live on SNL in 2018. While singing a warning to her partner not to cheat on her again, she simultaneously revealed for the first time that she was pregnant. She later gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari, and revealed that she and Offset had gotten married in secret. They have been wed for three years.