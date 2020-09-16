Cardi B and Offset Divorce News Has Twitter Rolling Their Eyes

On Tuesday, news of Cardi B and Offset's divorce broke, and while social media was generally interested, it was not surprised. The two rappers have had an infamously tumultuous romance, and their split caught few fans by surprise. Still, the update brought forth a variety of reactions and philosophies on relationships in general.

Cardi B filed for divorce on Monday, Sept. 14, according to Fulton County, Georgia court records obtained by E! News. The couple has been married for three years, and share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. They have endured numerous cheating scandals, rumors of feuds and fights, and constant commentary from fans online. They have had happy moments as well, but not enough to offset the general impression fans had.

According to court documents, Cardi claims that her marriage is "irretrievably broken," and "there are no prospects for reconciliation." She is seeking child support from Offset, and reportedly expects that the issue "will be settled by an agreement of the parties."

Fans were quick to call up the long history of cheating rumors — some of which were more believable than others. Cardi and Offset's relationship has been plagued by his sometimes fumbling attempts to keep digital secrets, including the time that he tweeted something incriminating by mistake, then tried to cover it up by acting like his Twitter account had been hacked.

Fans brought up all of this and more in their discussion of Cardi and Offset's divorce, which had an air of inevitability to it. Here are the highlights from the eye-rolling response to the news.