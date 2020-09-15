Cardi B Divorcing Offset After Almost 3 Years of Marriage

✖

Cardi B and Offset have officially split. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Cardi filed to divorce her husband after almost two years of marriage. The "WAP" singer reportedly filed the documents in Georgia, and the filing shows that this is a contested divorce. Cardi and Offset share two-year-old daughter Kulture together.

Cardi reportedly filed the paperwork on Tuesday. She is listed as the plaintiff while Offset is listed as the defendant. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is also seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their daughter. Cardi is reportedly seeking child support from Offset, but it is currently unclear how much that figure is. There is also currently no word on whether either party is seeking spousal support. In the court documents, Cardi made it clear that the two were currently separated and that there is no hope for them to work past their issues. She listed the reason for the split as "irreconcilable differences."

Cardi and Offset originally wed back in 2017. They went public with their marital status a year later. According to TMZ, before their public proposal at the Philly Powerhouse concert in October of 2017, the pair had already legally wed. The publication noted that it was a spur of the moment thing, as Offset asked Cardi to marry him and she said yes. They then reportedly brought in an officiant to formally marry them. They later filed for and received a marriage license in Fulton County, which made their nuptials official.

This isn't the first time that Cardi and Offset have gone their separate ways. In late 2017, the estranged couple was at the center of controversy after it was rumored that there was a video of Offset engaging in a liaison with another woman. While the two ultimately decided to stay together, at the end of 2018, Cardi said that they had split, as PEOPLE noted. At the time, the rapper took to social media to explain that she and Offset simply "grew out of love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now," Cardi said. "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time." She added, "It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father." In January of 2019, it was confirmed that the two were back together after Offset publicly asked for to reconcile with his estranged wife.