Cardi B Feuds With Conservative Personality Candace Owens After She Calls Rapper 'Dumb and Illiterate'

Cardi B has actively inserted into the political landscape over the past few years, and even more so with the November presidential election looming. Having urged her followers to register to vote, the WAP rapper has also found herself on a national level discussing politics.

First it started with her interview with Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, and it has since involved into her getting into a public spat with right-wing commentator Candace Owens on Twitter. Owens has called the rapper “dumb and illiterate” while also calling out that interview as nothing more than a public stunt while being interviewed by Ben Shapiro. Cardi B didn’t take her words lightly, firing back that it’s not a “secret” that she has used her platform to get her followers aware of voting, but that the “nasty things” Owens has said about her have gone too far. “I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes...I can make millions of people go vote,” she explained.

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

In one particular exchange, Owens called the 27-year-old out for supporting a candidate “that locked up entire generations of black men.” Cardi B quipped back that Owens is encouraging people to vote for President Donald Trump, “And you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh every time a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach.” In that same tweet, Cardi B also took a personal jab at Owens noting that “Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention.”

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

While most of the jousting took place on Sunday, the two have continued to speak about their distaste for one another, particularly Owens. She sent a tweet in the early afternoon calling Cardi B and other celebrities “frauds” who, she says, lead “sheep down paths they never took when they discovered success.”