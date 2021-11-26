Britney Spears and Fiance Sam Asghari Get in Holiday Spirit With Festive Kiss Photo

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are getting into the holiday spirit. Spears is clearly enjoying the season this year, particularly due to the fact that her 13-year conservatorship is coming to an end, and the “Toxic” singer posted a cute video and photo kissing Asghari in front of the Christmas tree. Spears posted three kiss emojis and Asghari commented “That’s a quick kiss.”

These posts came after Spears shared a heartfelt video on Nov. 17 thanking her fans for their support of the “FreeBritney” movement. In her first Instagram video statement since a judge ordered the conservatorship be terminated last Friday, the pop star shouted out the “FreeBritney” movement specifically for raising awareness of her situation.

“The ‘FreeBritney’ movement – you guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything… I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.” Spears’ conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and saw her father, Jamie Spears, take control of her entire estate.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears continued in her video, which she said was just a “hint” of what she would say on an upcoming tell-all with Oprah. It’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference, the “Overprotected” artist continued, from having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card, “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman.

In Spears’ caption, she called her conservatorship “demoralizing and degrading,” saying her family members “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time …” she concluded. “I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”