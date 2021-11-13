Britney Spears’ Lawyer Calls for Father Jamie to Be Investigated as Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears’ conservatorship might finally be over, but her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, still wants her father Jamie Spears’ decisions to be investigated. In June, Spears accused her father and the conservatorship team of drugging her, forcing her to work, making it impossible for her to get married, and forcing her to use a birth control device. The New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears also included allegations that Spears was under surveillance during the conservatorship, with conversations from her bedroom even being recorded.

“I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart told reporters Friday, reports Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” He also accused Jamie of taking up to a $4 million salary. “He took a salary from the estate,” he said. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”

Rosengart added more allegations against the conservatorship in previous court filings before Friday’s hearing, reports The New York Times. He accused Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, the former business manager for Spears’ estate, of financial mismanagement. Rosengart issued subpoenas for sworn statements and access to records, including payments and communications. He also sought documents from the security firm that monitored the singer. In the past, Rosengart has accused Jamie of only suddenly agreeing to end the conservatorship so he could avoid facing legal consequences for his alleged actions.

Jamie has always denied any wrongdoing during the conservatorship. Jamie “has nothing to hide regarding his administration of Britney’s estate and will therefore hide nothing,” his attorneys wrote in response. They also said Jamie is open to a “full and transparent” investigation into the conservatorship, which will end the “outlandish, scurrilous and irresponsible speculation” in the media.Jamie’s requests to end the conservatorship were “unconditional,” his attorneys wrote, but they would cooperate with Rosengart’s requests.

When Rosengart filed requests for documents from Lou Taylor’s Tri Star, the company responded by denying allegations they hired the security team that bugged Spears’ bedroom. On Nov. 5, TMZ reported that Tri Star asked the judge to deny Rosengart’s request for documents from the past 13 years, arguing that they already submitted regular accounting of its financial deals with Spears over the last 11 years without objection. “No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom,” Taylor’s business partner, Robin Greenhill, said in a submitted declaration. “No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment.” Tri Star also said it resigned from the conservatorship in August 2020, and they submitted over 16,000 files at the time.

In Controlling Britney Spears, a former employee of Black Box Security claimed the conservators hired the firm to surveil Spears. He also claimed there was a recording device in Spears’ bedroom. In response, Rosengart filed documents suggesting this could have been breaking the law if Spears’ conversations with her previous attorney were recorded without her consent in a violation of attorney-client privilege. Although Jamie did not respond to questions for the documentary, his attorneys told the Times that his “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves.” The next hearings in Spears’ case were scheduled for Dec. 8 and Jan. 19.





















