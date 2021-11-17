Britney Spears Says Fans Saved Her Life in Moving Video Message After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears is thanking fans involved with the #FreeBritney movement for saving her life four days after her 13-year-long conservatorship finally came to an end. In her first Instagram video statement since a judge ordered the conservatorship be terminated Friday, the pop star shouted out the #FreeBritney movement specifically for raising awareness of her situation.

“The #FreeBritney movement — you guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything… I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.” Spears’ conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and saw her father, Jamie Spears, take control of her entire estate.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWW6Dn2psO0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears continued in her video, which she said was just a “hint” of what she would say on an upcoming tell-all with Oprah. It’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference, the “Overprotected” artist continued, from having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card, “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

Spears continued she hoped her story would “make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system” of conservatorships. “I’m not here to be a victim,” she added. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years… I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

In Spears’ caption, she called her conservatorship “demoralizing and degrading,” saying her family members “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time …” she concluded. “I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”