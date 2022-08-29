Bravo Couple Gets Engaged After 10 Months of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke! The Summer House couple got engaged Saturday after seven years of friendship and nearly a year of dating in a romantic proposal at Southhampton's Dune Beach, PEOPLE reports. Hubbard told the outlet she was "still in shock" over Radke popping the question, as her husband-to-be admitted it was "quite the whirlwind" trying to keep his plans a secret.

Radke told Hubbard they were going to arrive early to a group bonfire to set up firewood, but when they were greeted instead with an intimate picnic setup, Hubbard recalled realizing, "Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire." After a romantic walk down the boardwalk, which Radke decorated with signs featuring special messages for the couple, it was time to pop the question.

"As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special,'" he shared. "And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance,' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."

"He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!'" Hubbard recalled. "And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'" The two celebrated afterward with friends and family, including Hubbard's dad and stepmother and their Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo and Mya Allen.

Hubbard and Radke have been friends since Summer House began filming in 2017, and in October the two decided to take the next step in their relationship, going public with their romance in January. In June, the two moved into a shared New York City apartment together. "We're lucky because the universe came together, and the timing worked out!" Hubbard said. "I don't think I've ever been in a healthier relationship. Falling in love with your best friend, I don't think there's any better feeling in the world."

When it comes to wedding planning, Hubbard's famous timelines showcased on the Bravo series have been axed. "I am very much of the mindset of, whichever way the universe wants to go with our timeline, I'll follow," she said. "I threw my own timelines out the door, they do not exist. Whether a wedding or marriage comes first or a baby, it doesn't matter. This is my life partner; we want all the same things together."