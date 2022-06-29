3 'Summer House' Cast Members Exit Ahead of Season 7

Summer House is changing things up for Season 7. Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach will not return for the next iteration of the Bravo show, reports Us Weekly, which is expected to feature returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller

Gulbranson, who is confirmed to appear on Season 2 of Winter House in the fall, spoke out about his exit from the show during an Instagram Live session Tuesday. "I'm not gonna be on Summer House this year," the hockey coach said. "I'm extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I'm gonna miss my friends a ton. I'm actually extremely, extremely bummed I'm not gonna be able to spend the summer with them – breaks my heart, but I know they'll have a good time and we'll be in touch."

Asked why he wouldn't be coming back, the Minnesota native replied simply, "I can't answer the why." Denver, who joined Summer House Season 6 after making his Bravo debut on Winter House Season 1, also made a cameo on the Live, but only hinted at his departure from the show. The model had previously noted he had not been asked back for a second season of Winter House.

Wach, who joined Summer House in Season 6, addressed his exit in a cryptic post on social media. Wach's stint on the show made headlines when fans noticed he had seemingly been edited out of episodes without explanation. "Everyone can agree that life throws some curve balls now and again. Recently I've felt like life has thrown me a curveball straight to my face," he began his Instagram post.

"At first I didn't handle it in the best way, shutting myself in physically and emotionally. Even fitness, my passion, took a backseat to a point where it took all my willpower to get out of bed or leave the house," he continued under the gym shot. "After a few weeks with some help from some friends, I'm learning to take some time to self reflect and take a step back, something extremely hard to do living within the NYC hustle and bustle lifestyle."

He added, "This pic is from last year where I was in peak form mentally and physically. I'm happy that I can look back and use a past version of myself as a goal to strive for. The process is never easy or fast, but you always come out better on the other side and hopefully look back on it with a smile."