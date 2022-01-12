‘Summer House’ Stars Confirm Relationship Ahead of New Season

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have taken their friendship to the next level! The Summer House stars confirmed they are officially dating after months of speculation from fans ahead of Monday’s Season 6 premiere of the Bravo show. Hubbard confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that she and her longtime best friend are “definitely dating,” even if they’re not using the “girlfriend/boyfriend” label just yet.

“We don’t really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we’re very much together. We’re very happy,” she told the outlet. “We’ve always had this thing for each other. Sometimes you’ll look back and be like, ‘Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUh_GURgTaa/

Summer House fans will recall the two first gave dating a chance in Season 4, but their romance imploded almost as soon as it began amid a series of drunken arguments. Radke decided to get sober after brother Curtis died from a drug overdose in August 2020, but Hubbard was dating ex-boyfriend Stephen “Stravy” Traversie at the time.

“Timing is just an interesting thing. When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different headspaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don’t think those feelings ever died,” Hubbard shared. Watching Radke commit to a sober lifestyle, Hubbard said he’s “still the same Carl,” but without the alcohol to “trigger” the bad things in him. “He’s still himself,” she shared. “He’s so funny [and] we have so much fun together. We speak the same language.”

“His sobriety has been a huge priority for him and it’s also been a huge priority for me,” she continued. “Obviously, we know everything about each other as far as friends – and that’s what makes such a solid foundation for us to be able to navigate his sobriety and [figure out] what his needs are in that capacity, in a new romantic relationship.”

When it comes to keeping their relationship on the down-low for so long, Hubbard said she and Radke wanted a bit of privacy while they worked out the early days of their romantic relationship, especially with how explosive their Season 4 romance was. “Being able to do it again, but just blocking everything else out and really focusing on each other and spending time with each other without outside distractions, has been really helpful,” she said. “We wanted to keep our privacy private [for as long as we could]. We don’t get honeymoon phases anymore!” Summer House Season 6 premieres Monday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.