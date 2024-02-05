Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Dating Actor 2 Years After Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer have found love two years after the death of Rizzo's husband, Bob Saget. Rizzo, 44, made her romantic debut with the Clueless actor, 49, at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles Sunday, posing for photos together with their arms wrapped around one another on the red carpet.

Rizzo would go on to confirm that she and Meyer were dating to E! News. "It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" Rizzo said of dating after the death of the Full House star in January 2022. Saget's death shocked the world on Jan. 9, 2022, when the 65-year-old comedian was found deceased in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, having passed away from accidental head trauma due to an unwitnessed fall.

(Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Rizzo said it's been nice to have the blessing of Saget's daughters, Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," she explained. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful." Rizzo added that she plans to continue Saget's legacy even as she enters a new stage of her life. "I just love talking about him all the time and working with his foundation," she assured. "He's never going anywhere."

The Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo host revealed back in March that she was not interested in dating at the time, answering a fan's question about her romantic life during what she called a "14.5 month grief check-in" on her Instagram Story. "No, I have not. I have not. I have not," she told a fan asking if she had started dating yet. "I couldn't even think about that. It was not even in my psyche to even cross that bridge and the thought of even anything serious anytime soon, I can't even process. It's just so complicated, so many emotions attached to that." Rizzo acknowledged that one day she might be ready to look for love again, however, adding, "I will say, it does get a little bit lonely, so the thought of a coffee or a hike or something like that, I'd be open to. But yeah, there's a lot of ins, a lot of outs, a lot of what have you."