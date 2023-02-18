Bob Saget's Widow, Kelly Rizzo, Reunites With His 'Full House' Family on Anniversary of His Death

It's been one year since the death of beloved comedian, Bob Saget. The Full House star died in his hotel room in Orlando on a stop on his comedy tour on Jan. 8, 2022. He was 60-years-old. An autopsy found that he died of accidental blunt head trauma, with Rolling Stone reporting that the autopsy exposed a fracture at the base of his skull and evidence of bleeding around the brain. He left behind his wife of six years, Kelly Rizzo. She's kpet his memory alive, paying tribute to him on the anniversary in a touching post on social media, writing, "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I've accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life." Luckily, she keeps in touch with those who loved Saget equally, including his TV family.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, she revealed that she's in constant contact with the cast of Full House, sharing Rizzo a photo of herself with John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin. "Love them dearly... this is when we got together last month for the 1 year anniversary," she answered a fan when asked if she's in touch with them.

The cast also celebrated Saget with tributes, including Bure and Sweetin. "I just wanted you to know, I've thought of you every day for the past year," Jodin Sweetin wrote on Instagram. "It's just not the same without you with us, and I don't think it ever will feel like that again. I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there's so many moments you were supposed to be here for. So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, "What would Bob do in this moment?' Mostly the answer to that is 'make a joke about it'… so I do that. A lot. Even when I probably shouldn't."