Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Him on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Bob Saget's widow is paying tribute on the second anniversary of his death. The Full House actor, affectionately known as "America's Dad," suddenly passed away in early 2022 after falling in his hotel room and hitting his head. The world mourned the tragic loss, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to Instagram on the anniversary to look back at the past two years and the short time she had with her late husband.

"2 years. Wow," Rizzo wrote. "Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity. I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy."

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in October 2018. Even though they weren't together for too long, it's still like a lifetime as Rizzo says she will "forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing. And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart."

"I'm still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn't faded from all of your hearts in the slightest," Rizzo continued. "It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob, and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive. Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight, and tell them over and over again that you love them."

In 2023, for the one-year anniversary of Bob Saget's death, Kelly Rizzo reunited with his Full House family. She told a fan in an Instagram Q&A that she got together with Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin. This year, for the anniversary, his Full House family took to the comments of Rizzo's tribute post to share their own tributes. Dave Coulier admitted, "I miss my brother, Bob. I loved him so much." Saget's on-screen daughters Bure and Jodie Sweetin shared, "Giving extra hugs to everyone today in remembrance of Bob" and "Love you Kelly," respectively," among many others.