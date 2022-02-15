Blake Shelton Shares Gwen Stefani Wedding Photo on First Valentine’s Day as Married Couple

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just spent their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. To mark the occasion, Shelton took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding day, per PEOPLE. The Voice coaches wed in July 2021 after about six years of dating.

Shelton posted a snap of him and Stefani at the altar on their wedding day. The photo also features The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated their wedding. Alongside the lovely photo, the country singer wrote that he’s a very lucky man to have Stefani by his side. He wrote, “I’m the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton wasn’t the only one who reminisced about the special day. Stefani also took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share one of her fondest memories from their nuptials. She posted a brief clip of the pair at their ceremony. The No Doubt singer’s 7-year-old son Apollo then comes between them, leading Shelton to give him a kiss on the cheek. The adorable clip was set to Shelton’s track, “We Can Reach the Stars.” Stefani’s caption for the post was just as adorable, as she wrote, “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” along with a heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Stefani and Shelton wed back in July 2021. They reportedly exchanged vows in front of around 40 guests at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, which is where the couple has been spending much of their time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefani previously shared that they would be keeping their nuptials on the low-key side because of the state of the world. She told Seth Meyers in April 2021, “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family. We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun.”

The two singers began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. They revealed their engagement in October 2020. This is Stefani’s second marriage. She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, from 2002 to 2015. Their marriage was reportedly annulled by the Catholic Church in early 2021. Shelton was married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and was later married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.