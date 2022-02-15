Gwen Stefani Shares Unseen Wedding Footage of Blake Shelton and Son

Gwen Stefani is sharing previously-unseen footage from her intimate wedding to Blake Shelton. The “Sweet Escape” singer posted a video from her big day with the “God’s Country” artist in honor of Valentine’s Day, showing the happy couple planting a kiss on the cheek of Stefani’s 7-year-old son Apollo as Shelton’s song, “We Can Reach the Stars,” plays. “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” Stefani wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji.

Shelton also celebrated the romantic holiday with a moment from his wedding day, posting a black-and-white photo of him and Stefani standing at the altar to his Instagram. “I’m the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!” he wrote in the caption. The Voice couple tied the knot in July 2021 during a private ceremony of their closest friends and family on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Voice host Carson Daly, who had a front-row seat to their romance over the years, was the officiant, and Stefani’s three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale all participated in the ceremony. When it came time to recite their vows, Shelton pulled out his guitar to sing “We Can Reach the Stars,” which he wrote for the occasion.

“Who are we to question God and His greater plan/You and me are a blessing and we all we’ve got to do is say amen, amen,” Shelton sang, promising in the chorus, “I know we can reach the stars / That’s how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You’ve already hung the moon.”

Daly previously revealed on the TODAY show that he encouraged Stefani and Shelton to write their own vows for the ceremony. While they were initially “reluctant” to do so, it ended up being a special moment for all. “At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying ‘since I was a little girl… blah blah blah’ and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church,” Daly recalled. “… It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’” Then when Shelton began to sing, Daly recalled there was “not a dry eye in the house,” calling the tender moment another “highlight” of the night.