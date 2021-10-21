Gwen Stefani Posts Throwback to Blake Shelton’s Heartwarming Proposal

Gwen Stefani is giving fans a peek into the day her now-husband Blake Shelton got down on one knee and asked the No Doubt front runner to be his wife. In a recent Instagram post, Stefani shared the intimate details of their engagement, one year after Shelton popped the question. The “Holla Back Girl” singer shared a video to her 12.5 million followers on the anniversary of the engagement.

“Look, we just got engaged!” Stefani says happily in the clip before Shelton plants a kiss on her cheek. Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” is playing in the background of the video. Stefani also posted a photo of what looks like the exact moment the country singer proposed. Shelton is down on one knee inside a church in his Oklahoma ranch as Stefani covers her face in shock.

Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston, is in the corner of the photo smiling at the moment. “One year ago today?! October 17th 2020 we got engaged!” she captioned the post in part, adding “@blakeshelton I love you!” She previously shared one photo of the engagement her holding up her left hand showing the massive ring. “@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo at the time.

The longtime couple officially wed over the Fourth of July weekend this summer in a small, intimate ceremony. The ceremony took place inside the chapel on their ranch. Shelton is Stefani’s husband. She divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016. Rossdale and Stefani married in 2002. Together, they have three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. Of the divorce, Rossdale said it was not easy, with Country Music Nation noting he once said: “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Shelton has been married twice previously. The first time, Shelton married Kaynette Williams. The marriage lasted three years, from 2003 to 2006. He then was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. For Shelton, the third time is proving to be the charm.