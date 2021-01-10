Gwen Stefani Flashes Blake Shelton's Engagement Ring While Comparing Self to Grace Kelly

✖

Gwen Stefani shared another look at the massive engagement ring Blake Shelton used to pop the question in a new Instagram post Friday. The former No Doubt singer compared her ring to one Grace Kelly wore in the 1956 musical High Society. Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October and have been staying together at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stefani's Friday Instagram post included a very quick silent clip of herself pointing at the ring, with the scene from High Society following. "Let me reintroduce myself," she wrote in the caption as one long hashtag. She included ring, heart, and flower emojis. The post received hundreds of comments from fans, who are still happy about her engagement. "For real for real I’m so happy for you YOU DESERVE IT," one fan wrote. "Happy for you and blake. God bless u both," another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Stefani shared the new photo just after the Catholic church reportedly annulled her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The two broke up in 2015, the same year Shelton and Stefani began dating. In March 2019, Stefani began the process of having the marriage to Rossdale annulled so the church could recognize her future marriage to Shelton. "Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this," a source told Us Weekly.

This week, a source said the annulment was finalized. "Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal," the source said. "She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official." The source said this came as a "huge relief" for the "It's My Life" singer "because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church." Stefani and Rossdale are parents to three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Shelton and Stefani have not begun wedding planning because of the pandemic. Stefani hopes to have her parents and family attend, which would be difficult at the moment. "I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," Stefani recently explained on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID, so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."