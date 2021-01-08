Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage Officially Annulled by the Catholic Church

✖

Three months after she became engaged to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale has reportedly been officially annulled by the Catholic church, according to Us Weekly. A source claimed that the annulment was "finally granted" after Stefani began the process in early 2019.

"Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal," the source said. "She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official." The source added that "It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church."

Us Weekly reported in March 2019 that Stefani had begun "the formal process" to have her marriage to Rossdale annulled "so she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church, a source said. “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her, and Blake is completely supportive of this."

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and had three sons together before splitting in 2015, the same year Stefani began dating Shelton. Though Stefani and Shelton are now officially engaged, they haven't yet started on the wedding planning process because of the pandemic.

"It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before? Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic,'" she joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. "Drag it out more."

The mom of three prevously told Ryan Seacrest on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that she ants to get married when she's sure her entire family can safely attend.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," she said "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."

Shelton proposed at his ranch in Oklahoma with the couple's family present, surprising Stefani with a ring that he had been hiding in his truck.

"Blake, meanwhile, had this ring in the side of his truck. And when I say the side of his truck, his truck is disgusting. Things falling out, equipment, total rugged man stuff. Mud, you know?" Stefani told Fallon. "There's a lot of junk in it, and dirt. So the fact that the ring was on the side of the door... and you're driving through trees and stuff! It could just fall out at any point."