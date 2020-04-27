Blake Lively Mocks Husband Ryan Reynolds' New Quarantine Haircut

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are known for playfully trolling each other on the internet, and living together in quarantine has only made that easier for the sweet pair. In a photo Lively posted on her Instagram stories shows a photo of the Deadpool actor rocking a very tiny, low ponytail, pointing out the fact that he hasn't had a haircut in quite some time — like many others across the United States. His hair is wrapped in a green hair tie as Lively captioned it with, "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity." He then replied on his Instagram story with, "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so... ," maybe insinuating that their kids were behind the new hairdo. Click here to see the photo via E!.

Since 2015, the couple have been going at it via social media, giving their followers plenty of good laughs. According to Reynolds, their playful fun is a sign of a "healthy relationship." "You and your wife Blake love to roll each other on Instagram. It's become a sport," Ryan Seacrest said on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and the actor replied with, "Oh yea, we do once in a while. It's kind of like what my dad used to say, 'If you can't say anything nice, say something embarrassing.' That's how we roll. ... I think it's a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah." Then Seacrest asked him how his wife felt about it, asking, "Does it ever get you in trouble?" Reynolds explained that he feels their fans know it's a joke, but sometimes it gets him "in trouble at home" but that he can "handle that."

The two, who married in 2012, revealed in May 2019 that they were expecting their third child together. Just a few months after, they welcomed their newest member of the family into the world, joining daughters James Reynolds, 5, and Inez Reynolds, 3. The couple usually stay very private when it comes to their family and personal lives, fans didn't even know they were expecting another child together until Lively and Reynolds walked the red carpet for Reynolds' film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Lively has admitted before in interviews that while she and Reynolds knew the lifestyle they were signing up for, they still prefer their privacy and could do without the paparazzi attention when out in public.