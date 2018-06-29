9 Times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolled Each Other on Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are experts at trolling, and they have the Instagram accounts to prove it.

While she is known for her envious sense of style, and he is known as the man behind Deadpool, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also become renowned experts at trolling one another on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the couple has a long history of hilariously trolling one another on social media, playfully poking fun all while keeping the romance alive.

Keep scrolling to see some of their most hilarious trolling moments.

Reynolds vs. Reynolds

Their trolling antics trace all the way back to March 2015, when Lively posted a side-by-side comparison of a Deadpool ad and a sultry old photo of Burt Reynolds lying naked on a bearskin rug.



“Now for this week’s WHO WORE IT BETTER…Reynolds vs Reynolds I vote for a reshoot: wearing only the mask,” Lively captioned the photo

Time 100 Honor

In April 2017, Reynolds was honored at the TIME 100 gala in New York City, and while Lively took to Instagram to congratulate him, there was an unexpected twist at the end of her caption.



“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” she wrote. “The best man I know… you deserve this [TIME] 100 honor…If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry [John Legend].”



The post marked the start of consistent trolling between the two.

Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Post to Blake Lively

In one of their most iconic trolling moments ever, Reynolds wished his “amazing wife” a happy 30th birthday, posting a picture of the two of them with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.

Blake Lively’s Birthday Post to Ryan Reynolds

Just months later, in October, Lively got back at her husband’s birthday wish trick by posting a photo of Ryan Gosling for Reynolds’ birthday.

Lively’s Make-under

Reynold’s took a dig at Lively’s make-under for her film The Rhythm Section in November, sharing an image of the 30-year-old looking completely unrecognizable in her on-set-look, which he captioned with the hashtag “no filter.”

Christmas cookies

The playful back and forth did not halt for the holidays, with Lively taking aim at Reynold’s less than stellar Christmas cookie baking skills.



“[Ryan Reynolds] made some Christmas cookies……He’s verrry handsome though,” she captioned the image, which showcased the not-so-perfect creations that he made with their daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 1.



Reynold’s did not let the cookie shaming go quietly, later commenting on the post claiming “I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer.”

Hair Praise

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” Lively captioned an April 2018 photo, which showed her and Reynold’s dressed to impress at the premiere event for A Quiet Place.



Lively was clearly more flattered by her own hair than her husband’s appearance, and fans were even more impressed by her expert trolling skills, with captions ranging from “I love that you guys roast each other it’s awesome” to “I freaking love you for this caption!”



Once again, Reynold’s did not remain silent on the subtle jab.



“I was so happy back then,” he commented on the post.

“Twin Brother” Switchup

Their trolling reached a new level in June 2018 with back-and-forth banter about Reynold’s fictional twin brother Gordon.



“Sh–. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake,” Lively commented on a new promo video for Deadpool 2, which showed Reynolds being interview by his “twin brother,” after she caught wind of it.



Reynold’s did not miss beat and responded with a witty statement to his wife’s comment that had earned 32,000 likes in less than two days.



“You haven’t made a mistake,” he wrote. “You’ve been living with him for over a year.”

Female Version of Ryan Reynolds

Lively recruited the assistance of her Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick for another round of trolling in June.



In a promotional image for the film that showed herself and Kendrick, the 30-year-old wrote “[Anna Kendrick] is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband…” adding “so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??”



Not only did Reynold’s reply, but so did Kendrick, and neither seemed offended by Lively’s proposal.



“So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this,” Kendrick wrote.



Reynold’s replied by writing “The most ambitious crossover event in history,” adding “I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”