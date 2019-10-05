Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Third Baby

After surprising fans this past May that they were expecting their third child together, Hollywood power couple, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed the newest member to their clan earlier this summer according to Us Weekly. The 31-year-old actress gave birth to a healthy babyaround two months ago according to an exclusive report from Us Weekly. The newest bundle of joy is about 2-months old at the time of Us Weekly‘s report and joins the couple’s two daughters, James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

The couple has generally kept their family life very private. In fact, the two didn’t even reveal they were expecting their third until this past May, when they walked the red carpet of Reynold’s movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. And judging from the exclusive from Us Weekly, the couple gave birth only a short time later.

In the months prior to the birth of their third, Reynolds and Lively have been surrounded by a “great support system” of friends and family, according to sources at Us Weekly, adding how Lively has “several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

Just three years prior to their newest bundle’s birth, Lively hinted to PEOPLE that the two wanted a big family, saying in jest, “I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders. You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children.”

While the two will rarely share images of their children on social media, Lively disclosed to Marie Claire just how protective she is of her family’s privacy, admitting it is “the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

However, when it comes to paparazzi attention between her and husband Reynolds, Lively says she “rather not have to deal with it at all.”

“We knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard…it’s another thing when it’s our child [James]. She didn’t have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants,” she said.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and her husband are also striving to provide their children with as normal a life as possible despite the glitzy glamour their careers bring.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” Lively said. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

Photo credit: Getty Images