Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason Behind Trolling His Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds spends a lot of time poking fun at wife Blake Lively on Instagram, and he is finally opening up about why.

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star shared his tips to keeping a relationship strong during a visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday, just one day after the couple revealed they are expecting baby No. 3 on the New York City premiere of the film.

“You and your wife Blake love to troll each other on Instagram. It’s become a sport,” co-host Ryan Seacrest said, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Reynolds nodded, saying, “Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll.”

“I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah,” he added.

Seacrest wondered how Lively felt about her husband’s philosophy, asking Reynolds: “Does it ever get you into trouble?”

After a pause, Reynolds responded: “I don’t really know. I think people kind of know [it’s a joke]… it gets me in trouble at home but, you know, I can handle that.”

The couple frequently make headlines for leaving playful comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Back in February Reynolds made fans laughed after sharing a video for his new film in which he talked about the process of “vanish[ing] into my roles.”

“I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role,” Reynolds said of Inez, 2, and James, 4. “I didn’t show up at school because Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those two little girls are. Who are they?”

The video then showed Lively, who told the camera, “They’re our daughters. He just left them.”

Lively and Reynolds debuted her new baby bump during the premiere of the film, which he opened up was a welcomed change from his usually more adult-aimed roles.

“To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me,” he said. “It’s so cool to see my girls pumped.”

A sourced told the outlet that the couple is over the moon about their third child.

“They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could,” the source told the publication.