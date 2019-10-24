Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious Birthday Post

Ryan Reynolds turned 43 years old on Oct. 23, and as is their tradition, wife Blake Lively showed up on Instagram to lovingly troll him for the occasion. On Wednesday night, Lively posted a photo of herself resting her head on Reynolds’ shoulder, smiling as she stuck one finger up her husband’s nostril while Reynolds looked more than a bit confused. “I picked a good one,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “Happy birthday [Ryan Reynolds].”

The hilarious couple has a long history of poking fun at each other on social media on special occasions — for Lively’s birthday in August, her husband posted a slideshow of photos in which Lively is clearly not ready for the shot, though Reynolds is always smiling in each one.

“Happy Birthday, [Blake Lively],” he wrote.

Lively and Reynolds recently welcomed their third child together, with Reynolds sharing the first photo of the couple’s little one on Twitter on Oct 16.

The actor urged fans to vote in Canada’s recent election, posting a photo of himself, Lively and their newborn daughter standing in a forest, though the infant’s face was covered with a hand-drawn smiley face.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and also share daughters James 4, and Inez, 3, and Reynolds previously told PEOPLE, “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” he told PEOPLE. “I would have made a terrible king.”

“If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled,” the Deadpool star added to Entertainment Weekly radio in 2016. “Really, like I genuinely would be.”

“My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house,” he explained. “I was 8 and I could patch and drywall at 8. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes. That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, I don’t want a wiffle house.”

