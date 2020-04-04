Hair Stylists Scrutinized for Working Inside Private Homes During Coronavirus Shutdowns

Some hair stylists have come under fire in recent weeks for continuing to make house calls amid the coronavirus pandemic. With stay-at-home orders keeping many non-essential businesses closed, people are unable to get haircuts through this crisis. Some stylists have reportedly responded by making house calls to cut hair instead.

Many states have now instituted stay-at-home orders or other measures to keep non-essential businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the disease, but the effect is ruined when hair stylists make house calls, potentially carrying the virus with them wherever they go. According to a report by KFOR, there have been several incidents like this in Oklahoma already.

The news station reported on several cases of hairdressers going to customers’ homes to cut their hair, or else inviting customers to their homes for the same service. In many cases, it seemed perfectly reasonable to both parties, as they were already close with their stylist.

“Obviously if you have that established relationship and that mutual respect for each others’ safety, then I think that’s a little different than potentially not knowing who’s going to be in and out of that space during the day,” pointed out State Sen. Carri Hicks, who admitted that she had a family friend over to cut her family’s hair.

After the report broke, however, Oklahoma officials issued a statement saying that the practice is not only unsafe, but illegal.

“State law mandates professional cosmetology services must be performed in a licensed establishment,” read a statement from Governor Kevin Stitt’s office. “Hair salons and similar establishments are not considered essential services and must remain closed until April 30 to limit close contact and personal touch as Oklahomans work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Stories like this are not limited to Oklahoma, as many people on social media have complained about the lack of styling options amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some have adapted, sharing photos of their self-administered haircuts, while others have decided to go for something longer in these difficult times.

Guess who’s still cutting and doing Hair, Nails and Brows?…..

The Funeral Home‼️ You want an appointment? Keep going outside.#Repost — Key Please (@KeyUtifull) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, hairdressers advertising house calls on social media have been met with extreme disdain. One viral post making the rounds suggests that the best place to get your hair and nails done these days is at “the mortician.”

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and determining what kind of contact is safe, visit the CDC’s website.