Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Thinks Marriage Is in the Cards

Benny Blanco has hinted at the possibility of taking his relationship with Selena Gomez to the next level by getting married. On May 14, the 36-year-old music producer appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he discussed his relationship with Gomez, 31, and how he sees their romance developing in the future.

In response to Blanco's revelation about renting out an entire movie theater and buying all his girlfriend's favorite food for the couple's first Valentine's Day together, host Howard Stern said, "You are some boyfriend, you're knocking it out the park. I see love here, I'm predicting marriage."

"You and me both," replied Blanco. "You got a ring?" asked Stern, 70. "I don't have anything. I got no shoes on!" admitted Blanco with a laugh. "I gotta get my act together."

Stern also asked Blanco, "When will you propose? You should make the announcement now. When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?" Blanco replied, "When I look at her … I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this."

The star also revealed that his and the actress' first anniversary is just around the corner and will coincide with her birthday on July 22. He also revealed that he has "some really good stuff" in store for the actress.

"People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend," he added of the Only Murders in the Building actress, whom he called "the coolest, nicest, sweetest."

"We laugh all f—ing day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I'm like, What did you do?' 'Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep , and then I went to a fundraiser, and now I'm recording.' My day sounds like s— every day compared to hers," Blanco laughed.

In addition to marriage, children may also be in the picture. Despite Stern's declaration that Blanco had "no room" for kids in his life, the music producer and cookbook author quickly rejected the notion. "I wanna have kids, that's my next goal," Blanco said. "I have a lot of godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

The pair's romance was confirmed in December 2023, but they made their first appearance as a couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards in January. On Instagram, the "Love On" singer seemingly confirmed that she and Blanco were dating when she liked fan accounts showing them together and commented on one of the posts, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."