Ben Affleck Looks Very Happy as He Leaves Jennifer Lopez's House

✖

Things appear to be going swimmingly for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who was spotted with a grin on his face as he left Lopez's Los Angeles home on Wednesday. In photos published by Page Six on Thursday, Affleck was sitting in his car with a smile on his face. The outlet reports that he initially appeared to be none-too-pleased with being photographed outside Lopez's home, but his mood quickly changed.

Although Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, haven't officially confirmed their romantic rekindling, the two have made no room for doubts that they're back together, having been spotted together several times in public. Ahead of Wednesday's spotting, the two were seen Monday with their arms wrapped around each other heading into the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood for a PDA-filled meal at Wolfgang Puck's Merois, where they were joined by Lopez's manager and producing partner.

Smirking Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez's house in the morning https://t.co/SPchoRXRBX pic.twitter.com/qxqlbod08B — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2021

Before that, Lopez and Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles, they were seen kissing in Miami. Ahead of that, they had a romantic rendezvous at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, where Page Six reports they spent much of their time going for walks, swimming and hanging out in the hot tub.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly confirmed in May that the two, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, are "full-on dating" and "very happy" since they were first seen together in April. They reunited after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their two-year engagement. A source told Us Weekly that Lopez didn't get back in touch with Affleck until "after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren't working anymore."

Affleck and Lopez reportedly exchanged "flirty phone calls and texts" before spending the weekend together in Montana. The source says that they are "making up for lost time" and trying to see as much of each other as possible, no matter the location. Despite that, they reportedly don't want to rush anything. “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” a second source told Us Weekly, adding that they're waiting until “the time is right” to break their silence on their rekindled relationship.

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years before splitting in April after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with the former MLB player during the Bravo show's reunion taping. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement in April. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."